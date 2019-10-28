Court remands cleric in prison for allegedly stealing turkeys, goat

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a pastor, Solomon Oni Opaalade, in prison for allegedly stealing turkeys and a goat and threatening the owner with charms.

The Principal State Counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Adekunle Adeniyi, told the court that the pastor stole nine turkeys that worth N270,000, belonging of one Mr. Oluwasegun Hammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the accused person also stole one goat valued 18,000 belonging to the same Oluwasegun.

He said the man committed the offence at Baruwa area in Osogbo.

According to the State Counsel, the offences committed by the clergy man were in contrary to and punishable under Sections 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The Prosecutor further stated that the accused was found in his possession of fetish objects and charms contrary to Section 213 (b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Adekunle also told the court that the pastor used the charms to threaten Mr. Oluwasegun in a manner that could cause breach of peace.

Opaalade pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr Taiwo Awokunle sought bail for his client.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. Adijat Oloyede order that the accused person be remanded in Ilesha correctional center till 12th day of December.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App