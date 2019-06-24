Court remands cleric for allegedly defiling minor

ADVERTISEMENT

An Islamic Cleric, Abdulsalam Salaudeen, was on Monday remanded by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in a mosque.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, who obliged the prosecutor’s request for the remand, adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salaudeen, 43, is being tried for allegedly defiling the child, who was under his tutelage.

The Prosecutor, Ms T. Olanrewaju-Dawodu, told the court that Salaudeen allegedly committed the offence on Dec. 22, 2018 at the premises of Olorunbabe Mosque at No. 15, Palace Road, Igando, near Lagos.

Olanrewaju-Dawodu said that Salaudeen, popularly called Alfa, was caught defiling the child via the footage of a hidden camera which was installed within the premises of the mosque by suspicious individuals.

The defendant, residing at No. 16, Awoyemi St., Ikotun, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

