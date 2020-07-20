  1. Home
  3. Court remands carpenter who threw acid on girlfriend, rival
Court remands carpenter who threw acid on girlfriend, rival

By . 

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 22-year-old carpenter, Onyekachi Agu, who pleaded guilty to pouring acid on his girlfriend and his rival, pending sentence.

Chief Magistrate A.O Adedayo ordered that Agu should be remanded in a Correctional Centre after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and causing grievous harm.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 27 for facts and sentence

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at Gangare Hotel, Mile 12, Lagos.

Unuigbe said that the defendant traced the complainants to a hotel and poured the acid  on them.

Unuigbe said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 230 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

