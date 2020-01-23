Court remands applicant for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Friday ordered that a 21-year-old applicant, Amos Victor, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate F.A. Azeez, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) for advice.

Azeez adjourned the case until March 19, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 17, at about 8:20am at No. 8b, Olubuse St., Igbogbo in Ikorodu.

He said that the defendant unlawfully had canal knowledge of the girl.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

