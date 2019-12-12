Court remands APC stalwart for false accusations against Bauchi gov

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi Umar Muhammed Mai Fata has been remanded in prison by a magistrate court in Bauchi for false accusation after he accused Governor Bala Muhammed of spending N1 billion from government coffers to fund the recent election in Bayelsa.

The Police prosecution counsel from Bauchi State Police Command, Inspector Ayuba Danladi filed the suit on behalf of the state commissioner of police, told the court the Mai Fata in radio program aired across the state alleged that governor Muhammed took N1 billion from government coffers to fund the recent governorship election in Bayelsa state where he served as Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the sitting of the court, counsel to Maifata, Barrister Usman Bappha, asked the court to give him five minutes to go out and bring some legal documents to support their arguments of defence and the court granted the plea and went for break.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

However, after 30 minutes when the defence counsel failed to return to the courtroom, the prosecutor urged the court to adjourn hearing until when the defence counsel is ready for preceding.

In her ruling, the presiding Magistrate Safiya Doma adjourned sitting to 23rd December 2019 and ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison till the next adjourned date.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App