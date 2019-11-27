Court remands another Zamfara APC chieftain for alleged catlle rustling

ADVERTISEMENT

An Upper Shari’a Court, sitting in Zamfara state, on Wednesday remanded a former commissioner for local governmemts and chieftaincy affairs, Bello Dankande Gamji, in prison custody.

The court charged the former commissioner, who served under the immediate past Governor Abdulaziz Yari, for alleged conspiracy, aiding and abating of the rustling of 50 cows and 52 sheep belonging to people in the state.

Presenting the charges before the court, Barrister Ibrahim Haruna, said the former commissioner had instructed two vigilante group members, Saminu Gandau and Shitu Mafara to abduct Sani Na’awala and Alhaji Ja’o and also confiscated their animals.

He further told the court that the two abducted persons were still nowhere to be found, asking the court to look into the matter.

The accused person, Gamji, denied all the allegations and directed his lawyer to continue with the case.

Dankande’s lawyer, Barrister Bello Umar, demanded for the copy of the case but the government’s lawyer said it would be given later.

The defense counsel, Barrister Bello, told the court that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the case, since the alleged crimes were not committed in its area.

He added that the only court that could entertain the case was where the offences were said to have been committed, (i.e. Bakura and Talata-Mafara local governments).

He therefore prayed the court to dismiss the case as it has no jurisdiction to entertain it.

After hearing from both sides, Justice Hadi Sani said that he would study the case to ascertain whether the court has the power to entertain it or not.

The judge however denied the accused person bail, saying he should be remamnded in prison custody. The case has been adjourned till December 12

