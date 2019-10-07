Court remands a man for defiling neighbour’s daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday remanded a 42-year-old man, Bola Isiaka, in Kirikiri prison for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat did not take the defendant’s plea and ordered him to be remanded in prison until Nov. 14 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advise.(DPP)

The defendant, a bus conductor, who resides at 16, Oremeta St., Iju Ishaga, Lagos is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the offence was committed on Sept. 19 at the defendant’s residence.

Emuerhi said that the complainant, a 10-year-old girl, lives with her parents in the same compound with the defendant.

”The defendant called her on the pretense of sending her on an errand, but he shut the door and defiled her,” he said.

Emuerhi added that the girl told her mother and the accused was arrested.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.(NAN)

