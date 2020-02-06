Court remands 4 in EFFC’s custody over counterfeit currencies

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi in Benue State on Thursday remanded four people in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office for allegedly possessing and altering two counterfeit fifty dollars United States Dollars.

Daily Trust reports that the accused, Otene Paul Olafikwu, John Garba Aondohemba, Simon Atsen Gbagir and Janet Tyondugh, were arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on the two count charges for possessing and altering two counterfeit fifty dollars United States’ currencies by the anti-graft agency.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, therefore asked for a trial date and urged the Court to remand the accused in a correctional centre.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Yakua informed the court that 1st defendant, Simon Atsen Gbagir has made application to the Commission to enter into a plea bargain agreement which they are still working on.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

However, his counsel I. M. Mari made an oral application for bail on behalf of his client on liberal terms. Also, the counsel to 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendant, E. I. Laren, came with summons for bail on behalf of his clients, urging the court to admit them to bail pending the final determination of the case against them.

Justice Olajuwon granted bail to each defendants in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

The suspects were therefore remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of their bail condition while the case was adjourned till February 11, 2020 for mention.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App