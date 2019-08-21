Court remands 4 cultists over murder of rival member

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu South Magistrate Court, on Tuesday, remanded four suspected cultists for alleged killing and possession of firearms.

The defendants are Friday Ani, 20, Elochukwu Eze, 21, Nnaji Ejimkonye, 21 and Francis Offia, 47.

The magistrate, Mr Denis Ekoh, remanded the defendants, who are all of Enugu South Local Government Area for allegedly killing one Chidera Nworie with a locally made single barrel gun.

Ekoh cautioned the second defendant over lying in court, adding that the court was not a place where magic was performed and that with time the truth would come out.

He noted that the matter was beyond the jurisdiction of the magistrate court and transferred the case file to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice and adjourned the matter till Oct. 9.

The police prosecutor, DSP Emma Ajiogu, said Offia, a blacksmith, who is the fourth defendant, gave the gun to the three defendants and others at large which they allegedly used in killing the deceased on June 5. (NAN)

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed by the defendants, was punishable under Section 274 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, VOL.II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

He added that the offence of firearms possession committed by the defendants was punishable under Section 2(3) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act RII, Law of the Federation of Nigeria.

