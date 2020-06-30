Court remands 3 men over murder of 78-year-old woman

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, chief magistrate court has remanded three persons in prison custody for the alleged murder of a 78-year-old woman, Mrs Abiodun Arannilewa.

The septuagenarian and mother of five was abducted last month from the front of her house in the Moshood area of Ikere-Ekiti while she was washing clothes.

Her body was later found in a stream at the back of the house, with her throat slit and some vital organs in her body removed.

The three defendants are Alex Peter and Adeniyi Tosin, both 25 years old, and Adelola Adedapo, 23.

They were charged to court by the Ekiti State Police Command on a two-count charge of conspiracy to murder and murder.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, informed the court yesterday that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 29, 2020 in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Leramo said, “The defendants murdered the deceased and disposed her body in a canal near her house. The offences contravened Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

The prosecutor asked the court to remand the defendants in prison pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution. The defendants’ plea were not taken in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, pending issuance of legal advice and adjourned the case till July 22, 2020 for mention.

The eldest child of the slain woman, Pastor Eleyitope Arannilewa, appealed for justice on the matter.

Arannilewa said, “My mother needs justice. Her blood is crying. What every member of the family wants is justice, justice, justice.”

