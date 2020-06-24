  1. Home
Court remands 25-year-old suspected cultist for alleged murder

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo 

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, has remanded a 25-year-old man, Biodun Agbebunmi, at the Correctional Centre for allegedly killing Adesoye Adekunle.

The prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, told the court that Agbebunmi committed the offence on May 25, 2018 at about 7pm at Idasa,  Ilesha.

Olusegun alleged that the defendant armed himself with guns and other dangerous weapons while committing the offence.

He added that Agbebunmi also robbed Fadipe Abayomi of a cash sum of N18,000.

The prosecutor said the defendant was a member of an unlawful secret society, the Eiye Confraternity.

Agbebunmi’s plea was not taken.  The magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku, remanded him at the Ilesha Correctional Centre till July 21, 2020.

