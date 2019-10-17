Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday, ordered the remand of two men, Musa Sale, 33 and Wisdom John, 38, in prison for alleged robbery.

The defendants were arraigned on three counts charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at Yan-Awaki Road, Unguwa-Uku, Kano on August 27.

Gawuna alleged that on the same day at about 10pm, the defendants conspired with one Abdullahi and Alhaji now at large, while armed with two locally made pistols, to attack one Auwalu Idris of Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano.

“The defendants robbed Idris of his dark-ash coloured Toyota Corolla car worth N2 million, one laptop valued at N120,000 and a Tecno phone valued at N8,500.

“Other items included a Camon II Tecno phone valued N65,000 and a tablet valued N35,000, among others,” he said.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

