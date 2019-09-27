  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court remands 2 friends for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman
ADVERTISEMENT

Court remands 2 friends for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman

By . Published Date

An Iyaganku Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday ordered that two friends, who allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Evbohon Chukwunonso, 30, and Kalu Samuel, 25, both of Apete area , Ibadan, with three counts of conspiracy, attempt to kidnap and indecent assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Court, Mrs R.B Gbadamosi, who did not take plea of the defendants remanded them in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Agodi.

Gbadamosi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt . Kola Olaiya, told the court that defendants on Sept. 18, allegedly attempted to kidnapped Miss Jemima Omuoha, 19, from the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants also indecently assaulted the victim.

The offenc, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 5 and 6 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws of Oyo State, 2016. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.