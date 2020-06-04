Court reinstates five suspended Kano lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano Wednesday reinstated the five lawmakers suspended from the state House of Assembly.

Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers were suspended for allegedly opposing the planned dethronement of the erstwhile Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II in March this year.

The lawmakers are: Isyaku Ali Danja, representing Gezawa Constituency; Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency; Labaran Abdul Madari, representing Warawa Constituency; Mohammed Bello, representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwangwazo, representing Kano Municipal.

They approached the court earlier, challenging their suspension, arguing that it violated Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which clearly stipulates and guarantees their tenure in office.

The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Alagoa, while delivering the judgment, described the suspension as unconstitutional, null and void.

He also ordered the speaker of the house to pay the withheld entitlements of the suspended lawmakers forthwith.

The judge said the suspension of the lawmakers was a deprivation of their rights to participate freely in the affairs of the state.

