Court registrars, lawyer remanded over release of suspected kidnappers

A Katsina High court has remanded two of its Registrars, Mohammed Sani Yahaya and Abdullahi Salisu, a lawyer, Usman Farouk and one other person in the custody of Department of state security service (DSS) over their alleged involvement in the release of two suspected kidnappers from the Correctional service Centre of the state.

Yahaya and Salisu were Registrars of court 7 and 6 respectively.

The four accused persons are facing six-count charge with count one alleging that they received N4 million to set free from lawful custody, one Isyaku and Lawal Abubakar.

Their actions as charged are contrary to sections 245, 341, 148, 120 subsections 1 and 86 of the Penal court law no. 3, 2019.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges as read to them before Justice Abbas Bawale of the high court.

In his ruling, Justice Bawale adjourned the matter to July 27 for commencement of hearing on the substantive matter and asked the accused be remanded in DSS custody till then.

He also, set aside 9-13th of July for ruling on bail application in respect to the 4th respondent, Usman Farouk.

