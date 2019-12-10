Court orders woman to return refrigerator to ex-husband

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday recovered a refrigerator, gas cooker and coolers for a businessman, Muhammad Muntari, from his former wife Umma Zakariyya.

While delivering his judgment, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, said that the items he recovered were proven to be the belonging of the complainant, Muntari.

The judge had earlier asked the complainant if he could swear with the Qur’an that the items belonged to him since he had no witness and he affirmed.

Muntari, who resides at Badarawa, Kaduna, told the court that he used to run a restaurant before but due to some financial issues he stopped and took all the items to his house.

“I didn’t give her those items as gift but kept it at home for general use, when we divorced, she took the items away,” he said.

The defendant, Zakariyya, who also resides at Badarawa, had earlier told the court that the items were given to her by the complainant when they were a couple.

“When he brought the items, he told me it was mine and for home use, I don’t have any witness,” Zakariyya said.

The court, therefore, directed the defendant to return the items to the complainant. (NAN)

