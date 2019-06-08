Court orders status quo over AIT license withdrawal

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered status quo on the withdrawal of the operating licence of Daar Communications PLC over alleged breach of the broadcasting code.

Justice Inyang Ekwo yesterday directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Attorney General of the Federation to appear on Thursday, June 13 to show cause why the prayers would not be granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An order is hereby made that parties shall maintain status quo ante bellum as at 30th May, 2019 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in this case,” he said.

“Defendants are hereby ordered to show cause in the next date of hearing why the prayers on the Motion on Notice of the plaintiff/applicant (Daar Plc) ought not to be granted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBC had in a letter dated May 27, 2019 accused Daar of breaching Nigeria’s broadcasting code with its Kakaaki and other programmes, and subsequently withdrew its license.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App