Court orders MTN, International Towers Ltd to pay N3.7m rent arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sokoto High Court has ordered MTN Nigeria Communication Limited and International Towers Limited to pay the sum of N3.7 million being the accrued rent arrears owed one Yahya Danzaria from 2007 to 2017.

In his judgement, Justice Bello Duwale also held that the continued stay of the defendants on the plaintiff’s land after the expiration of their lease agreement on May 31, 2017 constituted act of trespass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The defendants and their servants or agents are hereby restrained from further acts of trespass on the plaintiff’s premises,” he said.

He further ordered the defendants to pay the sum of N300,000 as general damages to the plaintiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Duwale also awarded the sum of N30,000 to the plaintiff as the cost of the action.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App