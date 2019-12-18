Court orders Malami, DSS DG to explain Sowore’s detention

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, to explain the reason for the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, had, through a motion ex-parte filed by his lawyer, Femi Falana, asked the court to order his unconditional release from the custody of DSS on the grounds that he has been admitted to bail by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu since November 6.

Ruling in the motion ex-parte yesterday, Justice Inyang Ekwo said it would be unfair to deliver ruling on the matter without hearing from the other parties.

The judge, who adjourned the hearing on the case until December 23, ordered the applicant to put the respondents on notice.

