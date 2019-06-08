Court orders INEC to issue Okorocha’s cert of return

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Okon Abang yesterday ruled that INEC had no reason not to issue Okorocha a certificate of return, having been declared by the Returning Officer as winner of the February 23 senatorial election for Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone).

Abang overruled the submission by candidates of the PDP, Jones Onyeriri and APGA, Osita Izunaso, that the matter ought to be taken to the election petitions tribunal since it had become a post-election matter which robbed the court of jurisdiction under sections 285, 251(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge held that petitions to the election tribunal under Section 133 of the Electoral Act should be made by the losers, and not the person declared winner whether under duress or not.

Reacting, the PDP candidate, Onyeriri said he had already filed a petition to the election petitions tribunal and was confident of victory.

