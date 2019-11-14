Court orders Ayade to conduct LG elections

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered Governor Ben Ayade to conduct local government elections in line with the 1999 Constitution.

The order was given yesterday by High Court (No. 4) presided over by Justice E. Ita in suit No: HC/514/2018 filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) through their lawyer, Chief (Barr) Utum Eteng against Ayade and the state’s attorney general.

The court held that it was a breach of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution for Gov. Ayade not to conduct election to usher in democratically elected Local Government chairmen as contemplated by Section 7(1) of the constitution and Section 2(1) of the CRS Local Govt. Law 2007.

The court, while frowning against the governor’s action, said there was no alternative to obeying the constitution and the law in the matter.

APC had claimed that Ayade’s government has no constitutional power to stop elections into the 18 local government councils of the state.

