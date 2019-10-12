Court of Appeal sacks Dino Melaye

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday upheld the tribunal’s judgment which nullified the election of Senator Dino Melaye and ordered a fresh election within 90 days.

In the lead judgment prepared by Justice Datti Yahaya and delivered by Justice Muhammed Idris, the appellate court held that Melaye’s appeal lacked merit and dismissed it.

Reacting, Melaye said: “In all things, I give God praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”

Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the INEC’s declaration of Melaye as the winner of the February 23 senatorial election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

He told the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which sat in Abuja that Melaye’s election was marred by irregularities, over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts. The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment on Friday, August 23, upheld Adeyemi’s submission and ordered re-election in the senatorial district.

