Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Ubah’s appeal against Uzor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah challenging the judgment of the FCT High Court disqualifying him for Anambra South Senatorial District over alleged certificate forgery.

A three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Stephen Adah yesterday adjourned the matter after parties adopted their written addresses. The court said the judgement date will be communicated to parties.

The panel noted that the 60 days time limit for the hearing of the application is running and would be five days remaining by the time the matter is heard being a pre-election with different pending applications.

Counsel to Ubah, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), had earlier asked the court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the lower court on the grounds that the suit was incompetent having been filed without a valid stamp and seal of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and filing fees were paid on September 25, 2019 months after the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal was delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

But lawyer to Young Progressives Party (YPP), J. B. Marshall, also asked the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the lower court.

But M. Danbaba, lawyer to the INEC, on one hand, and those of Anani Anacletus Chuka, Dr Obinna Uzoh, N. A. Mohammed and Professor H. A. Olaniyan respectively, all asked the appellate court to dismiss the appeal.

Justice Bello Kawu had on January 17, 2020 affirmed his order which nullified Ubah’s election on the ground that he allegedly used a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App