Court of Appeal dismisses EFCC’s appeal against Jonathan’s cousin, wife

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the acquittal of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Aziboala Roberts and his wife.

Delivering judgement on the appeal filed by the EFCC on Friday, Justice Stephen Adah held that the appeal has not been proved and is lacking in merit.

The judge therefore upheld the judgement of the lower court.

The EFCC had in April 2016 charged Roberts, his company One Plus Holding Ltd, and his wife, Stella with nine-counts charges of money laundering after they allegedly received the sum of $40 million from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki for supply of security kits.

But while ruling on a no case submission filed by defence counsel, Gordy Uche (SAN) on March 9, 2018, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba discharged and acquitted Azibaola in counts 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 of the charges, but ordered Roberts to enter defence in respect of counts 2 and 3.

The judge said the EFCC could not establish the offence of conspiracy and money laundering against the wife other than being the wife of Roberts, adding that criminal liability is personal, not vicarious.

“In the eyes of the law, they are regarded as one and therefore legally disabled from committing conspiracy,” Justice Dimgba stated.

