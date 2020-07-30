  1. Home
Court of Appeal affirms deregistration of political parties

By John Chuks Azu 
Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister political parties in the country.

In a judgement by Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, the appellate court dismissed the appeal against INEC and upheld an earlier decision of a high court in June.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had held that INEC was right to deregister National Unity Party (NUP) which was one of the 74 parties deregistered in January over their poor performance in the 2019 general elections.

Other judges of the high court had ruled that under Section 225(a) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999, INEC has the powers to deregister political parties.

