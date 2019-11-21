Court nullifies creation of new emirates in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano High Court has nullified the four newly created emirates in the state by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Passing the judgement on Thursday, the presiding Judge, Justice Usman Na’Abba, said creation of the emirates, and subsequent appointment of their respective emirs was null and void.

Justice Na’Abba said the Kano state House of Assembly did not follow the proper procedures in making the law establishing the new emirates.

Detail later…

