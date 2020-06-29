Court jails man for internet scam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, has jailed a man, Michael Temitope Owolabi, for internet-related fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the man for cybercrime and criminal impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, Lanre Abdulresheed, told the court that Owolabi’s offence contravened Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge filed against him and Abdulresheed urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel sentenced Owolabi to nine months imprisonment.

The judge also ordered him to return $700 to his victim and as well ordered that he should forfeit the items recovered from him to the federal government.

