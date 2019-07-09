Court jails man 5 months over impersonation in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, convicted one Sanwiyu Abolore Toyosi of fraudulent impersonation and sentenced him to five months in prison.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar found the 27-year-old man guilty of the one-count amended charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

Sanwiyu had been arraigned on a two-count charge, but pleaded ‘not guilty’. The charge was, however, amended due to his plea bargain agreement with the commission.

When read to him at the court on Monday, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Subsequently, the EFCC’s counsel, Shamsudeen Bashir, prayed the court to accept the plea bargain agreement and sentence him accordingly.

The presiding judge thereafter sentenced the defendant to five months in prison with effect from April 25, 2019, the day he was arrested.

The court also ordered that the convict forfeited his Infinix phone, Dell laptop, Dell charger, Nokia phone, and Itel phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the benefit he derived from his fraudulent act.

