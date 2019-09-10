Court issues arrest warrant on Bauchi House of Assembly member

ADVERTISEMENT

A Court in Bauchi has issued an arrest warrant against a member of the state House of Assembly representing Zaki Constituency, Muktar A. Sulaiman.

The Court, presided by Justice Ahmed Shu’aibu Ningi, ordered the arrest of the state lawmaker over alleged failure to honor court order.

The lawmaker was taken to court in case CMCBH/854/19 date 15th August, 2019, filed by Mu’azu Ahmed for criminal summons on the accused, pursuant to Section (143) (D) and (E) of the criminal procedure Court.

The complainant alleged that, the lawmaker allegedly falsified his age while filling his Form CF001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest for Zaki 1 constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly.

He also allegedly made a declaration of his age before the Magistrate Court with discrepancies “knowing the contents of the said Form CF001 to be false with an intent to mislead the public and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

The complainant alleged that since he brought the anomaly into the limelight, he had been receiving threats from the accused person.

He therefore, urged the Court to take cognisance of the offence under Section 143 D&E of the Criminal Procedure Code and try the accused person for the offences of making false document under Section 362.

He also asked the Court to prosecute the accused for forgery under Section 363, furnishing false information under Section 139 and false information with intent to mislead public servant under Section 140.

“Criminal intimidation under Section 396, use of insulting or abusive language under Section 399, Assault, under Section 264, Criminal Trespass under Section 342 and Criminal force under Section 263 of the Penal Code and cost of prosecution under Section 365(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code Law of Bauchi State”.

Counsel to the complainant, Sadiq Umar Sarki was on sit during the Court sitting.

However, both the accused and his Counsel were absent during the Court sitting and was not represented.

When contacted on telephone, Counsel to the accused, Barrister Rabiu declined to speak on the matter.

