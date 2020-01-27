Court grants Shehu Sani N10m bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, in the sum of N10m.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted him bail shortly after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

The anti-graft agency accused the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, of “collecting $25,000″ in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Sani who was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

According to the charges, Mr Sani allegedly collected $15,000 from Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

After the charge was read to the former lawmaker, his lawyer, A A Ibrahim, asked the court to grant him leave to move Sani’s bail application.

However, the anti-graft agency lawyer, Abba Mohammed, asked the court for a remand order against Sani.

Sani was arrested by EFCC in December 2019.

He then adjourned trial till February 24, 25 and 26.

