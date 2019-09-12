Breaking News
Parties field underage candidates for Bayelsa, Kogi polls
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Court grants Sarkin Waka N500,000 bail
ADVERTISEMENT

Court grants Sarkin Waka N500,000 bail

By Isiyaku Muhammed Published Date

The popular Kannywood musician and strong critic of the state governor, Nazir Ahmad popularly known as Sarkin Waka who was arrested by police has been released on bail by a court in Kano.

The bail condition includes guarantors including the Village Head of his home town, two civil servants and the sum of 500,000 Naira, BBC Hausa reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Daily Trust reported that the singer was arrested on allege order of Kano State governor through the Kano Censorship Board.

Prominent Kannywood stars that reacted to his arrest include Ali Nuhu, Hadiza Gabon, Aminu Saira, Naziru Danhajiya and others.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.