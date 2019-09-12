Court grants Sarkin Waka N500,000 bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular Kannywood musician and strong critic of the state governor, Nazir Ahmad popularly known as Sarkin Waka who was arrested by police has been released on bail by a court in Kano.

The bail condition includes guarantors including the Village Head of his home town, two civil servants and the sum of 500,000 Naira, BBC Hausa reports.

Earlier, Daily Trust reported that the singer was arrested on allege order of Kano State governor through the Kano Censorship Board.

Prominent Kannywood stars that reacted to his arrest include Ali Nuhu, Hadiza Gabon, Aminu Saira, Naziru Danhajiya and others.

