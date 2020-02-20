Court grants N800, 000 bail to landlady over forceful ejection of tenants

ADVERTISEMENT

A Grade One Area Court in Karshi, Abuja, has granted a landlady, Eugene Ohanu, bail in the sum of N800,000 for alleged forceful ejection of her tenants.

The First Information Report obtained by City News shows that the complainants, Pamela Egemonu and Onyegah Jennifer, reported the landlady to the Karu Police Station that the landlady conspired with her caretaker, Benjamin Atolagbe and three carpenters; Gilbert Ejiofor, Abel Christopher and Joseph Godwin, to trespass into their apartments at FHA Karu, Abuja and remove their roofing sheets and other parts of the building.

The complainants further reported that the action of the defendants caused threat, panic and fear to them and other family members in the compound.

The prosecution counsel, Adeyanju Ayotunde, told the court that during police investigation, it was revealed that the action was with intent to forcefully eject the complainants without legal backing.

He said that the defendant is charged on four count charges of joint act, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and mischief which contravene sections 79, 348, 397 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.

The Judge, Anas Isa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800,000 with two sureties, one of who must be a civil servant of grade level 12 and above and adjourned the case till March, 18, 2020.

