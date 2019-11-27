Court grants N60m bail to Maina’s son

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N60million to Faisal, son of Abdurasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, further ruled that Faisal must produce one surety in like sum.

The surety, the judge said, could be from any part of the country but must be a serving House of Representatives member, who must not have any criminal charge pending against him/her in court.

Justice Abang held that, “The surety must be owner of landed property anywhere within the FCT. The Chief Registrar of this court shall ascertain the validity or otherwise of the Certificate of Occupancy.

“The surety shall furnish the court with three months tax clearance certificate preceding the date of application. The surety shall personally give an undertaking to appear with the defendant in court at all adjourned dates pending conclusion of trial. And where the surety fails to appear with the defendant in court without any good and substantial reason, the court is at liberty to rescind the bail of the defendant and he shall be remanded in custody.”

The judge also ordered that the defendant shall deposit his American passport and Nigeria International passport with the court pending the determination of the case.

He also held that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), through the prosecution, shall ascertain the property and the residence of the surety to be in the FCT.

He adjourned to today for the continuation of trial.

Faisal is facing a three-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was alleged to be operating an account he allegedly used to divert various sums of money, including N58 million.

Daily Trust reports that the same judge, onMonday admitted Faisal’s father, Maina, to bail in the sum of N1billion with two sureties who must be serving senators not standing any criminal trial before any court in the country.

