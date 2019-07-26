Court grants N100,000 bail to 2 employees of 7up for stealing

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday granted N100,000 bail to two employees of 7up Bottling Company, Oluwatosin Opeyemi and Olamiposi Ayoola.

The defendants were arraigned on charges of conspiracy and stealing to which tthey pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, who granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, ordered them to produce one surety each in like sum.

Osunsanmi ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 16 at Alausa, Ikeja.

Ayorinde said that the defendants were allegedly caught stealing a pack of Pepsi drinks valued at N960.00 from their employer, 7up Bottling company.

“The security guard caught the defendants, employed as ‘motor boys’, throwing the drinks across the fence to another compound to pick them after closing time.

“The attention of the management was called, they went to the other side and saw 12 pieces of pepsi drinks.

“The duo were handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287(1a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(1a) stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment for conspiracy on conviction. (NAN)

