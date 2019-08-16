Court grants ICPC’s request to freeze bank accounts linked to ex-Gov Yari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, gave the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) a go-ahead to freeze the Polaris and Zenith Bank accounts linked to the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Zenith Bank account numbers include: 1001381684 (N12.9m), 1010757436 (11.1m), 5360050304 ($301, 319.99), 1012556798 (N217, 388.04), 5364669609 ($311, 872.15), the Polaris account number is 2110000928 ($56, 056.75).

ADVERTISEMENT

ICPC had sought the court order in an exparte motion with file number: CS/916/19 brought by its Counsel, E.O. Akponimisingha, to freeze the ex-governor’s account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akponimisingha, who is a Senior Legal Officer with the commission, said the motion exparte was dated Aug. 5 and filed on Aug. 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yari and two others are respondents in the case.

The lawyer told Justice Taiwo Taiwo that the commission sought the order of the court based on the law that gives the court the jurisdiction to hear the case.

He said the motion was brought in accordance with Section 17, Subsection 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Act 2006; Section 48, Subsection 1, 2, 3a and b of the Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

”The motion is praying for 10 orders. Nine orders are the main while the tenth order is omnibus,” he said.

In his ruling, Justice Taiwo, who granted the prayers sought by the ICPC, asked the commission to put the respondents on notice and the publication be made in The Punch Newspaper within seven days, excluding today (Aug. 16).

He also said that the respondents should within 14 days file an affidavit on why the money should not be forfeited.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter till Sept. 11. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App