Court frees two men after spending seven months in prison for fighting

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday discharged two men, Yusuf Sulaimon and Abiodun Sanni after spending seven months in prison for fighting.

The accused persons were remanded in prison for allegedly fighting at Olaiya area in Osogbo where one Awodeji Muyiwa was hit by a blow that injured one of his eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecutor explained that the accused committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 516 & 338 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II of Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty of the two-count charge.

Following the submission that they had no legal representative, the Magistrate, Mrs. Adijat Oloyede, discharged the accused persons and warned them not to fight again.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App