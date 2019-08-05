Court frees Oyo Chief of Staff, Ilaka, over murder charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K.B Olawoyin of an Oyo State High Court on Monday freed and acquitted Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, over a murder charge levelled against him by the state government in 2018.

Justice Olawoyin also ordered the police to return to Ilaka his licensed firearm and other materials taken from him before the commencement of the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilaka, alongside with his security attaché, Temitayo Alamiyo, were standing trials over a pandemonium that broke out at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, during Orayan festival on September 8, 2018, leading to the death of three persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo Central senatorial district candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alamiyo were remanded in Agodi prisons where they were held for 18 days before they were granted bail few days before the primary election for the election in which he emerged winner.

Reacting to the judgement, Ilaka’s counsel, Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, said: “The Judge did a wonderful job, having combed all the pieces of evidence before the court vis-a-vis the requirements with regards to the charge against my client. Our law is further enriched by his immense decision.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App