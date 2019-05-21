Court fixes May 22 for suit filed by Patience Jonathan

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke will on Wednesday (tomorrow) hear a suit filed by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, challenging a “No Debit Order” placed on her bank accounts.

Patience had filed the suit in 2016 to challenge the order placed on four Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank Ltd) accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) harbouring a total of $9.8million.

