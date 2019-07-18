Court fixes July 29 for hearing of El-Zakzaky’s application for foreign medical trip

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna State High Court has fixed 29th July, 2019 for hearing for hearing of the bail application filed on behalf of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat to seek for medical attention in India.

The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the court sitting, counsel to El-zakzaky, Femi Falana SAN said his client is seeking permission to travel abroad for urgent medical attention saying, “Unfortunately, the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution; Mr. Dari Bayero applied to respond to our affidavit which we filed this morning as a response to his own that was filed on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The matter has been adjourned to 29th July, 2019 to have the application argued but I did inform the court that the condition of the IMN leader and his wife is getting worse by the day and there is the need for urgent intervention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the application as unnecessarily dragging the prosecution and delaying court processes.

Daily Trust recalls that the State Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero had on Wednesday said that the IMN leader brought an application seeking permission to travel to Metanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and return to Nigeria for continuation of the trial as soon as they are discharged.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App