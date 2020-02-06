Court dissolves 9-year old marriage over lack of love

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ilorin Area Court on Thursday dissolved a nine-year- old marriage between Balikis and Muhammad Olayinka over lack of love between the couple.

Balikis, a resident of Ojagboro Area, Ilorin, had prayed the court to dissolve her marriage to Muhammad, for lack of love in the union.

She accused her husband of not having any feeling towards her as they both have no time for each other anymore.

“There is no emotional connection between us anymore. We are not seeing ourselves as a couple.

“He did not have any love for me, likewise, I don’t love him anymore,” she said.

According to her, their marriage was contracted in 2011 and has produced three children; Aliya 9, Adijat 7 and Abdullahi 5.

“My lord, I want an end to this marriage because I am not happy again. There cannot be peace where there is no love.

“I urge your lordship to award the custody of my three children to me and compel the defendant to pay N15, 000 as children monthly feeding allowance for them,” she said.

The defendant did not object to the prayer of his wife on divorce, saying; she was free to go as it pleased her.

“My lord, I am happy to say yes to her divorce request. She is free to go as it pleases her,” he said.

The defendant, however, objected to the plaintiff’s request for the custody of the three children and the N15,000 monthly feeding allowance for them.

“My lord, I cannot release my children to her, my children must be under my watch. Their mother cannot take care of them,” he said.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, however, dissolved their marriage and adjourned the issue of custody and maintenance allowance till March 25 for continuation. (NAN)

