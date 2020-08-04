Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over battery, adulterous attitude

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, dissolved a five-year-old marriage between one Bukola Agunbiade and her estranged husband, Taiwo, over alleged battery and adulterous lifestyle.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, said that he dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace and tranquility.



Odunade granted custody of the only child produced by the union, to Bukola.

He ordered Taiwo to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to being responsible for her education and other welfare.

In her earlier account, Bukola, a resident of Joyce B Road in Ibadan, said that she would no longer be able to continue with her husband further because her life was under serious threat.

“Aside from the regular battery, which Taiwo brings to bear on me, he also uses the weapon of starvation to deal with me.

“The five-year-old child and I are often exposed to hunger,’’ Bukola said.

In his counter argument, Taiwo described his wife as a disobedient woman, who packs in and out at every minor disagreement in the house.

“I told Bukola to learn a vocation, but she ran away and instead gossips about.

“Worst still, Bukola is involved in an extra-marital affair with a man right there in our street.

“She keeps painting me in bad light before our Pastor,’’ Taiwo stated. (NAN)

