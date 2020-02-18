Court dissolves 4-year-old marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

A Badagry, Lagos, Customary Court yesterday ordered the dissolution of the four-year-old marriage between Mr Vincent Ogbemudia and his wife, Esther, after the wife allegedly abandoned their matrimonial home.

Barrister Sikirudeen Adekola, who presided over the panel of three judges that sat on the case at the court, held that the marriage had broken down “considering the fact that the wife had abandoned her matrimonial responsibilities and all entreaties to have her in court to state her side of the matter were without success.”

Ogbemudia had dragged Esther before the court for divorce on the allegations that she engaged in extramarital affairs, abandoned their matrimonial home and did not love him anymore.

The court noted that the bailiff served the respondent with the court summons but she refused to accept it on the basis that she had already separated from him since December 2018 and wouldn’t want anything to do with him again.

The court heard that there was no child in the marriage, which was celebrated on March 12, 2016, with a dowry paid.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The petitioner said the marriage had taken a dramatic turn when one day Esther requested that he should drop her at Ikeja on the understanding that she was only attending an interview.

But, he added, she had since refused to come back home despite all his pleas to her to do so.

Ogbemudia alleged that the respondent was having extramarital affairs as he saw her with a man at her family home and, therefore, prayed for a dissolution of the marriage, especially as there was no child between them.

The court held that it had no option but to grant the petitioner’s plea and consequently released him from the marriage.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App