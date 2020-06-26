Court dissolves 32-year-old marriage over husband’s drunkenness

ADVERTISEMENT

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Friday dissolved a 32-year-old marriage between Hassana Shuaibu and Abdullahi on grounds that the husband is a drunk.

Hassana in her petition, prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of Abdullahi’s drunkenness, refusal to fast and hatred.

She had earlier sought dissolution of her marriage in court on same grounds, sometime in June , 2018 and Abdullahi entered an undertaking to desist from his attitude but had failed to do so.

She informed the court that she had not seen any of Abdullahi’s elders whom he claimed would come for settlement since the last adjourned date on May 21, 2020.

“He has not changed his ways, he returned home with alcohol yesterday and refused to come to court today, June 26, and said nobody had the right to separate us.

“He threatened me that if I went ahead with the divorce, I would face the consequences of my actions, ” Shuaibu said.

She however begged the court to dissolve her marriage of over 30 years contracted under Islamic Law and blessed with six children and grandchildren.

Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu said Abdullahi had earlier admitted to his wife’s accusations and had been warned severally to desist from such acts.

Adamu dissolved the marriage based on Abdullahi’s admission , adding that admission was the best form of evidence

He also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to observe her three month menstrual cycle before contracting another marriage.

