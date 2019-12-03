Court dismisses Police Commission’s suit, upholds IGP’s powers to recruit

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit filed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) challenging the powers of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to recruit police constables.

The PSC sued the police over the recruitment of 10,000 constables as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) were listed as defendants in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Delivering judgement in the suit yesterday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the suit lacked merit, noting that section 71 of the Nigeria Police Service Regulations gave the power to enlist constables to the Police Council under the control of the IGP and not the PSC.

He held that the PSC by its enabling law could only appoint constables after the enlistment exercise carried out by the NPF.

Justice Ekwo added that the Civil Service Rules cited by the PSC in defining the meaning of “appointment” to include “recruitment” did not apply to the NPF, not being a civil service.

He further held that contrary to the allegation by the PSC that the NPF and the IGP were attempting to usurp its powers to recruit the constables, it was the PSC that was attempting to usurp the powers of the NPF and IGP.

Reacting to the court judgement, Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), a professor of law, said the decision of the court was a sound one “because the level of those being recruited are fresh people that is within the operational powers of the IGP. They are recruiting constables and not officers. That does not require the involvement of the PSC, as decided by the court.”

He added that it would not be in the interest of the country should the PSC decide to appeal the judgement, adding that the need for the policemen was an urgent one.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App