Court dismisses Kaduna PDP’s appeal on vote recount

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has dismissed the appeal of the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, for an order for the election petitions tribunal to allow the recount of votes cast during the governorship election.

Justice Hussaini Muktar, while delivering the judgment, upheld the orders of the tribunal refusing to order for a recount of the votes.

The election tribunal had struck out the request of the PDP to have the votes cast in the governorship election recounted.

The appeal court agreed that the counting of votes while making it an exhibit in court was part of trial, which was capable of disposing off the main claim in the matter.

The PDP and its governorship candidate had asked the tribunal to order the votes recounted in Kaduna North/South, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari, Ikara, among other local government areas.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Bako, who ruled on the motion on May 29, said the tribunal had a timeframe of only 180 days to complete its assignment and therefore did not grant the request.

