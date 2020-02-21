  1. Home
  3. Court dismisses corruption report against Emir Sanusi, awards him N.2m compensation
A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has dismissed the preliminary report of the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) which recommended the suspension of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II over allegation of misappropriation of the emirate  council’s funds.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, Justice O. A. Egwuatu faulted PCACC for not giving the royal father an opportunity to be heard before releasing the said report, stressing that such act of omission contravenes the principle of fair hearing.

It could be recalled that Emir Sanusi had filed an application asking the court to declare the findings contained in the anti-corruption commission’s preliminary report issued June last year as a breach of his fundamental human right to fair hearing.

While granting the Emir’s prayers, the court also awarded him N200, 000 as general compensation for the breach of his human right.

