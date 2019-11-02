Court directs INEC to issue certificate of return to APC candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Appeal Court, sitting in Enugu, Enugu State, led by Justice Ignatius Agube, on Friday, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to Comrade Chinedu Ogah of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was in affirmation of the early judgement issued by election petition tribunal in Abakiliki which had declared the candidate of the APC as the authentic winner of 23 February, 2019 poll for Ikwo/ Ezza South federal constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Lazarus Ogbee of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) had approached the appellate court, urging it to set aside the judgement of the Elections Petition Tribunal in Abakiliki which directed the withdrawal of his certificate as the winner of the election in favour of Comrade Ogah, who INEC declared second in the race.

In the same vein, the appeal court upheld the election of Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga of the PDP representing Izzi/Abakiliki Constituency at the House of Representative.

This was contained in suit CA/E/EAPP/17/2019, filed by the candidate of the APC, Hon. Maurice Uchenna Nshii.

Hon. Ogbaga is at the National Assembly for the fourth time and is the only person to have reach that height in Ebonyi State.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App