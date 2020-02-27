Court declares impeachment of former Kogi deputy gov illegal

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi state High Court sitting in Lokoja, has declared the removal of Elder Simon Achuba, former Deputy Governor by the State House of Assembly as null and void.

It also declared the nomination of Chief Edward Onoja as an abuse of due process.

Delivering Judgement on the matter brought before the court by Elder Simon Achuba, Justice John Olorunfemi of the Lokoja High Court 4 averred that the removal of the former deputy governor from office by the Assembly was a violation of the Constitution, adding that the actions and subsequent nomination of another person to the office by the lawmakers was null and void.

He described the action of the Assembly as a constitutional coup, hatched and executed in a democracy, saying the action is contrary to Section 188 subsection 8, a section that stopped the Assembly from further action having discovered that the former Deputy Governor was not found wanting by the panel.

The Judge said the onus to produce the remaining volumes of the report purported to have indicted the former deputy governor rested on the defendants which they fail to do, pointing out that the 29th defendants also did not file a counter notice.

He described the process of removing the former deputy governor as not following due process.

