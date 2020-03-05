Breaking News
Oshiomhole visits Buhari, says Federal High Court has brought him back
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court convicts herder for violating Benue grazing law
ADVERTISEMENT

Court convicts herder for violating Benue grazing law

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi has convicted one herder, Muhammad Abdullahi of Mahanga Village in Awe Local Government Area of Nassarawa State for violating the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

Presiding Judge, Isaac Ajim, handed a fine of N500, 000 to the convict with an option of one year imprisonment.

The Police Prosecuting Officer, ASP Gbakor Hyacinth, had earlier told the court that on March 2, 2020, at about 7:30pm, the State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki and his team arrested the accused along Guma Village in Guma LGA with cows grazing openly, contrary to section 19(2) of the anti-open grazing law.

The accused herder had pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read and interpreted to him in Hausa language.

But, Counsel to the accused, T.I Ikyagba however pleaded for leniency, adding that the accused did not waste the time of the court as he accepted his crime and he is a first offender.

Ajim therefore after hearing the plea for leniency fined the accused person N500, 000 with an option of one year imprisonment.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.