Court convicts former acting DG of NIMASA

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA), Calistus Obi, was on Thursday convicted by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun sitting in the Federal High Court, Lagos for converting N139million belonging to the agency to his personal use.

Also convicted along with Obi today was Alu Dismas, who was a personal assistant to Obi’s predecessor, Patrick Ziadeke Akpobolokemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Olatoregun however adjourned sentencing till next Wednesday, May 28 and ordered that the duo be remanded in prison custody until the day pending their sentencing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Obi and his co-conspirators in 2016 for conspiracy, conversion and money laundering of the sum of N139 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi was charged alongside Dismas on an 8-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

Although the court discharged and acquitted the defendants of conspiracy for failure of the prosecutor to judiciously proved conspiracy, the court however convicted the defendants of conversion and money laundering.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App